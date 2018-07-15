Image copyright @MPSCannHall Image caption London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to the blaze, on Wanstead Flats

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a large grass fire in East London, which has led to large plumes of smoke being seen across the capital.

London Fire Brigade sent 15 fire engines to the blaze, on Wanstead Flats near Stratford, just after 16:00 BST after receiving over 100 calls.

Firefighters remain at the scene. Some residents are reporting they have been forced to leave their homes.

The Met Police has advised people to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

Road closures are in place, including the A114 which is shut in both directions.

Skip Twitter post by @nakedvix Evacuated from home due to huge fire on dry flats nearby. On side of road with two kids, no water or nappies, covered in ash... not how I saw my Sunday panning out #wansteadflats — Victoria Richards (@nakedvix) July 15, 2018 Report