A football fan has had a six-year-old's drawing of Gareth Southgate tattooed on his arm as part of a charity challenge.

The England manager's portrait was drawn by Lenny at Flax Bourton Primary School in Somerset for its version of the Panini World Cup sticker book.

When Jeff Holt, from Cumbria, saw the school was auctioning the album for charity he offered to have Southgate inked on his arm if they raised £2,000.

He said: "This isn't the normal sort of tattoo I'd go for, but it inspired me."

The "Flaxini" World Cup Album included all 576 players in the official album as drawn by everyone from the head teacher to reception class pupils.

Josh Brown, a parent at the school, said they were contacted by Mr Holt an hour after England's victory over Sweden with his "fantastic offer".

The school said it had raised £2,100 for two bowel cancer charities - the Bobby Moore Trust and Above and Beyond.

On Thursday, Mr Holt - who lives 270 miles away in Barrow-in-Furness - honoured his wager and had six-year-old Lenny's version of the England manager immortalised on his arm.

"My son Jasper is five and has mitochondrial disease so we've had help from our local community," he said.

"And I just thought it was an amazing project to get behind and it just inspired me to do it.

"It will be a reminder of the great summer we've had, when we've all come together during the World Cup - so it will just be a special one really."

