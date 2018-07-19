Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Prince Charles was photographed with Peter Ball when he was the Bishop of Gloucester in 1993

The Prince of Wales will give a written statement to a public inquiry about a paedophile bishop next week.

It will be read during the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) investigation into the Anglican Church as it focuses on Peter Ball.

The 86-year-old was jailed for 32 months in October 2015 for offences against 18 teenagers and men.

Prince Charles exchanged a series of letters with Ball, whose Gloucester diocese covers his Highgrove home.

Previously Clarence House reportedly said it did not believe the correspondence had any bearing on the issues before the inquiry, but did not object to them being shared for consideration.

The former Bishop of Lewes and of Gloucester carried out the abuse between the 1970s and 1990s.

He was released from jail in February 2017 after serving 16 months.

The written statement from Prince Charles will be read on 27 July, at the end of a week-long case study on Ball.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Ball was jailed for sex offences against teenagers and young men between the 1970s and 1990s

The inquiry is examining how the Church of England handled allegations of sexual abuse and has previously focused on the Diocese of Chichester - where Ball and several other convicted paedophile priests once officiated.

From next Monday it will investigate "whether there were inappropriate attempts by people of prominence to interfere in the criminal justice process after Ball was first accused of child sexual offences".

Ball's court case heard that a member of the royal family - who has never been named - was among a host of public figures who supported him when he avoided charges in 1993.

He boasted of his links to royalty and was said to be a confidant of Prince Charles, with an independent review finding he used his connections to boost his position.

Clarence House said the prince had "made it clear that he was unaware of the extent of Mr Ball's behaviour".

It added he was "more than willing to provide context on his contact" with the former bishop.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey will also give evidence next week, along with The Reverend Graham Sawyer, who was abused by Ball as a teenager and waived his right to anonymity.