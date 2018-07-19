Image caption Police said the car-jackers in Marie Drive had put the mother through a "45-minute nightmare she will never forget"

An Audi with a four-week-old baby girl in the back was car-jacked in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the baby was later found safe and well, and still in her car seat, at a health centre about three miles from where the car was stolen.

The mother, who suffered leg injuries in the theft, and her child have since been reunited, the force said.

The car-jacking happened in Marie Drive in Acocks Green just after 16:00 BST.

Image copyright Audi Image caption Police are continuing to search for a grey Audi A3 S-line, similar to the one pictured

Police said the mother was approached by two men as she pulled on to her driveway.

As she struggled to get her child out of the car, the pair drove off, injuring the mother in the process.

The baby was found at Small Heath Health Centre in Chapman Road at about 16:45.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was assessed at the scene, found to have no injuries and taken to Heartlands Hospital, where her mother is being treated.

'Nightmare'

Ch Insp Tony Cole said: "Our primary concern was the safe return of this young child and dozens of officers, including specialist resources, were drafted into the search, which I am so pleased has resulted in her safe return.

"We are still determined to trace the offenders who have put this mother through a 45-minute nightmare that she will never forget."

Police believe the car was driven in the direction of Solihull after it was taken.

Officers are continuing to search for the grey Audi A3 S-line, registration BJ66 YLV.