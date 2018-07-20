Image copyright British Geological Survey Image caption A 2.5 earthquake was measured on Wednesday, followed by a smaller aftershock

New seismic stations in Surrey are detecting more, smaller earthquakes than were previously measured, as the "Surrey swam" continues.

Tremors measuring 1.7 and 2.5 were felt near Newdigate at about 05:00 BST and 14:35 on Wednesday near Russ Hill.

Dr Stephen Hicks from Southampton University said a 0.4 aftershock had been measured after the second quake.

He said it may take months before seismologists can say what is causing the recent earthquakes.

Skip Twitter post by @seismo_steve Note that it may take months of further scientific data analysis and interpretation work to get to the bottom of what might be causing these earthquakes. There's no silver bullet, simple answer right away, I'm afraid! — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) July 18, 2018 Report

An oil company said the recent tremors are "categorically" nothing to do with exploration work being carried out about four miles away.

Stephen Sanderson, boss of UK Oil and Gas Investments - which owns the Horse Hill exploration site - said testing was being carried there during only one of the recent tremors.

"We are 5 - 6km away from the epicentres and the data I've seen shows they were clustered around a large fault which comes to the surface near Russ Hill.

"It's categorically nothing to do with us extracting oil at that site."

The Environment Agency said: "The British Geological Survey is leading the investigation into how the recent tremors may have been caused. We are therefore working closely with them and our other partners, the Health and Safety Executive and the Oil and Gas Authority to gain an understanding of these events.

"All the onshore oil and gas sites across the Weald Basin have the necessary permits to carry out their current programmes of works. "

Surrey's earthquake swarm