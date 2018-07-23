Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Ball was jailed for sex offences against teenagers and young men between the 1970s and 1990s

An inquiry into child sexual abuse in the Anglican Church is investigating a leak of a statement from the Prince of Wales about a disgraced former bishop.

The written statement about Peter Ball, to be read to the hearing on Friday, was reported in the media last week.

Prof Alexis Jay, chairwoman of the independent inquiry, said "firm action" would be taken following the "very serious breach of confidence".

The ex-Bishop of Lewes and Gloucester was jailed in 2015 for sex offences.

At the start of a series of hearings into how allegations against former bishop Ball were handled, Prof Jay said the leak was perpetrated by "someone with direct access to information in this investigation".

She told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA): "I have already set in motion an investigation to identify the source of this leak and will take firm action to protect the integrity of the inquiry, should the source be identified."

Former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey will also give evidence, along with the Reverend Graham Sawyer, who was abused by Ball as a teenager and has waived his right to anonymity.