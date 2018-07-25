Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Cyclist David Worthington died after being seriously injured in a crash involving a coach

An inquest has heard witnesses describe the moment a cyclist was in collision with a coach during the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire Sportive.

David Worthington, 51, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was taking part in the amateur cycling event when the crash happened near Wortley on 30 April.

He was badly injured and died in hospital six days later.

A coach passenger told Sheffield Coroner's Court she saw the cyclist "slam" on his brakes before the crash.

The court heard the coach had reversed into Plank Gate to turn around and was pulling out on to Finkle Street Lane when the collision occurred.

Coach passenger Margaret Crane said she had seen Mr Worthington cycling "quite fast" down the road with his "head down".

"He did eventually look up and saw the coach and then he slammed on his brakes but he was going so fast that the bike started to wobble," she said.

She told the court she thought he may have been riding at speeds of between 30 to 40mph as he came down the lane.

Horse rider Lorna Beer said she was on the opposite side of the road to the coach and saw a "continual flow" of cyclists coming along the road.

'Quite steep'

However, she said there had been a gap at the point the coach moved out of Plank Gate.

She said she thought Mr Worthington had been attempting to swerve around the back of the vehicle.

She described the road as being a "quite steep down hill" with "zig-zag bends".

Race operations director Kirsty Wilde told the inquest all riders were made aware the event would take place on open roads and safety instructions had been issued.

She said cyclists were warned to obey the Highway Code and "maintain awareness at all times".

Stephen Campbell, on behalf of Skills Coaches and coach driver David Lockley, said Mr Lockley had been "saddened and upset" by Mr Worthington's death.

The inquest continues.