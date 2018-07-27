Image caption Stranded commuters at Leeds railway station scan the information boards for developments

Rail services on the East Coast mainline and across Yorkshire have been disrupted after lightning strikes damaged signalling.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) advised passengers not to travel on Friday "due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure".

Meanwhile all lines between Leeds and York were blocked as trains stopped.

One passenger was travelling from Newcastle to York when passengers were told to leave the train at Darlington.

Barry Lee said people were told the train had been cancelled "due to a lightning strike at York station which had a severe affect on signalling".

"We were told to get off the train, which then headed back to Newcastle," he said.

"A few minutes later a King's Cross train pulled in and its passengers joined the crowds already on the platform.

"Everyone was stoical but it's rough for those with small children."

Image copyright BTP Image caption Information boards showed serious disruption on the rail services running through Yorkshire

Network Rail said the "severe weather had caused widespread disruption" and passengers should check travel plans.

It said it did not have the figures for how many people were affected by the disruption but said it was a "significant number".

British Transport Police said people should "avoid travelling for a few hours" because services are at a standstill across the Yorkshire region.

Officers are currently at Leeds Station where they are carrying out "reassurance patrols".

Information boards showed serious disruption on rail services running through Yorkshire.

Image copyright York Mix Image caption Lightning strikes flashed across York during a storm on Friday morning

The signalling centre in York was also hit by lightning strikes.

At lunchtime, LNER said services between King's Cross in London and Leeds were able to run, but would not be to timetable.

It added that services between King's Cross, Newcastle and Edinburgh would have to terminate at York and Doncaster with a coach service then being provided.

Commuter David Renwick tweeted that severe thunder and lightning had struck and said the information boards were off at York railway station.

LNER, which runs services on the East Coast route after the franchise operated by Stagecoach and Virgin Trains failed, tweeted that tickets for Friday would be valid on the weekend.

But it was criticised by stranded passengers who said "people have places to be".

Commuter Helen King had her journey to Leeds from Apperley Bridge halted, saying she was "back where she started after an hour and 25 minutes".

She added: "The train staff kept us as updated as they could, after half an hour they informed us of our right to compensation which didn't do much to placate those who just wanted to get into Leeds.

"Finally after an hour of standstill the driver announced that he had been told to turn the train around and head back to Bradford."

Train operator Northern said services between Leeds and York would be disrupted or cancelled because of the weather.

It said disruption was expected to last until mid-afternoon on their services and advised customers not to travel "at this time".

The firm said that staff were "on site and attempting to reset systems so trains can resume running".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A storm in Doncaster was caught on camera on Thursday evening

Bursts of torrential rain crossed parts of Yorkshire on Thursday night, as hailstones bounced off cars and roads.

On Friday morning areas across north Yorkshire were then hit by lightning strikes.

Fire crews were called to homes hit by lightning in Nether Poppleton, Wiggington, and Carrfield in York.

The homes were damaged by the strikes, but there are no reports of injuries.

