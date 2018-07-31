Image caption Eight strike days have been planned during the summer

Workers on South Western Railway (SWR) are staging a third 24-hour strike over the role of guards on Tuesday.

The company said about two-thirds of trains were due to run, in a repeat of last Thursday's stoppage.

The RMT union has called for a "cast-iron guarantee" of guards on trains, while SWR has said it has assured the union "time and time again" that guards would be maintained.

A further five strike days are planned in August and September.

No SWR trains are running between Teddington and Shepperton, between Leatherhead and Dorking and on routes from Bristol Temple Meads.

The operator said a "reduced service" would run on other routes while services on the Isle of Wight would be unaffected.

Image caption South Western Railway said about two-thirds of trains would run

The RMT said its members "continue to stand firm and united" in the dispute.

It said SWR had "sabotaged" recent negotiations by confirming it intended to roll out an extension of driver-only trains.

General Secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT is angry and frustrated that once again South Western Railway are playing fast and loose with the union's call for genuine talks around the guard safety guarantee."

'Frustrating industrial action'

The union has previously said changing the role of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety, which the government denies.

SWR said: "We continue to call on the RMT to consider passengers and return to talks, especially seeing as they have already agreed to proposals similar to ours with another train operator, Greater Anglia."

It thanked customers for their "ongoing patience as the RMT continues with its frustrating industrial action".

The union called eight strike days over six weeks in the long-running row over the role of guards on trains.

The remaining strikes are scheduled to take place on 4, 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.