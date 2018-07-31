Image copyright Police Federation Image caption John Apter said he did not want to be friends with the Home Office or chief officers

The Police Federation of England and Wales has announced its first national chairman to be voted in by officers.

Former Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter won the first elections to take place under a new system recommended following a review.

Mr Apter has vowed to take a tough stance in negotiations with the Home Office and senior officers, saying: "I do not want to be their friend."

He will take over from Calum Macleod from 1 August.

The national chairman is a spokesman for the federation and represents the welfare and interests of officers.

The post holder was previously elected by the organisation's board, but the process was changed in the wake of an independent review in 2014.

Mr Apter, who was one of two candidates in the running, said he was "honoured and humbled" to have been elected.

He said: "Whilst we must have a relationship with the Home Office, chief officers and the College of Policing, I do not want to be their friend. I will hold them to account to make sure they act in my members best interests."

He said his top priorities would be pay and conditions and officer safety.

Mr Apter's opponent was Phill Matthews, conduct leader for the Police Federation.