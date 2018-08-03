East Sussex County Council cuts services to 'legal minimum'
- 3 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second Conservative-run council has set out plans to strip back services to the "legal minimum" amid calls for talks with central government.
East Sussex County Council said it had saved £129m since 2010 and needed to be realistic about the future.
The authority has confirmed it may only be able to offer services it is legally obliged to provide.
Northamptonshire council also proposed "radical service reductions" earlier this week.