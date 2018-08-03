England

East Sussex County Council cuts services to 'legal minimum'

  • 3 August 2018

A second Conservative-run council has set out plans to strip back services to the "legal minimum" amid calls for talks with central government.

East Sussex County Council said it had saved £129m since 2010 and needed to be realistic about the future.

The authority has confirmed it may only be able to offer services it is legally obliged to provide.

Northamptonshire council also proposed "radical service reductions" earlier this week.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites