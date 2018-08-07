Image copyright Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images Image caption South Yorkshire Police was criticised in 2014 for failing to record crimes against children properly

A police force criticised for leaving thousands of crimes unrecorded and its handling of the Rotherham abuse scandal still "requires improvement", inspectors have said.

South Yorkshire Police was still not recording about 17,000 crimes a year, many in cases involving domestic abuse and vulnerable victims, a report said.

But it said the force had improved since being criticised in 2014.

The force said "safeguarding was still undertaken in all appropriate cases".

According to the report, which covered June to November 2017, 10.5% of reported violent offences and domestic abuse crimes were unrecorded.

But it praised the force for its "highly-accurate recording of reported sexual offences" and "good crime-recording of modern slavery crimes".

'Preventing victims accessing support'

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said he was pleased the force had "made good progress" but had seen evidence staff "simply did not understand the Home Office's crime recording rules".

"Early support can be crucial for victims of crime, and these delays are preventing victims accessing the support they need," he said.

"I am aware that South Yorkshire Police has made immediate moves to resolve some of these issues since our inspection.

"I am recommending that they continue to improve training provision and supervision procedures to ensure we see an even more marked improvement in the future."

A report by Professor Alexis Jay outlined details of girls who were raped, trafficked and threatened with extreme violence over a 16-year period

In a statement, the force said it took "these recommendations seriously".

"A programme of work has already been implemented to deliver improvements we look forward to demonstrate our continued progress at the next inspection," it added.

During its last inspection in 2014, South Yorkshire Police came under fire for not properly recording crimes against children.

Inspectors said the force's public protection unit showed "a disregard for victims" and had spent a "great deal of time" trying to "disprove" allegations.

An inquiry found at least 1,400 children in Rotherham were sexually exploited from 1997-2013, mainly by gangs of men of Pakistani heritage.