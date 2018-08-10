Image copyright Social media Image caption Lewis Ludlow appeared at the Old Bailey via a videolink from prison

A man has pleaded guilty to plotting a terror attack in London and raising money for terrorism.

Lewis Ludlow, 26, from Rochester, Kent, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink from HMP Belmarsh.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to travel to the Philippines for terrorist purposes. The charge will remain on file.

Ludlow had sworn an oath of allegiance to the so-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

He had been involved with the banned extremist group Al Muhajiroun.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.