Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joel Urhie dreamed of becoming a firefighter, his family said

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a house fire.

Joel Urhie died in a "very severe fire" at his home in Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

His mother Sophie and sister Sarah jumped to safety from the first floor.

The arrested men, aged 21 and 29, have also been held on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, the Met Police said.

They were arrested at residential addresses in south London and have been taken to a south London police station for questioning.

Detectives had questioned neighbours and seized CCTV footage from a flat across the road from the house.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mourners left floral tributes, cards, soft toys and balloons after the fire in Adolphus Street

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Joel's death was "consistent with fire and smoke inhalation".

His sister has been released from hospital, where her mother is still being treated.

Sarah, 19, has since posted a series of emotional messages about her brother.

In one video posted on Twitter, she captioned the clip: "Rest in perfect peace my amazing little brother Joel, nothing makes sense right now, I love you."

Mourners including Joel's uncle left floral tributes, cards, soft toys and balloons at the scene, while the doors and windows of the house were secured with metal shutters.