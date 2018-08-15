Image copyright Historic England Image caption Features in a ceremonial landscape near Oxford date from 4,000BC to 700BC

The heatwave has continued to reveal details of England's ancient past to archaeologists.

Surveys from the air have revealed Neolithic ceremonial monuments, Iron Age settlements, square burial mounds and a Roman farm for the first time.

Historic England said the weather "provided the perfect conditions" to see the crop marks because of the lack of moisture in the soil.

They include two Neolithic monuments discovered near Milton Keynes.

The long rectangles near Clifton Reynes are thought to be paths or processional ways dating from 3600 to 3000BC, one of the oldest of their type in the country.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Long rectangles near Milton Keynes are thought to be paths or processional ways

Numerous features in a ceremonial landscape near Eynsham, a few miles north-west of Oxford, date from 4,000BC to 700BC.

Monuments to the dead, a settlement and a circle of pits can be seen in crop marks on the field in an area that is already protected.

Several other old and historic features around the UK have already been exposed by the summer heatwave, some of them for the first time in known memory.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption An Iron Age round settlement was discovered at St Ive, Cornwall

Image copyright Historic England Image caption A settlement dating to the Roman period can be seen at Bicton, Devon

Other finds include:

An Iron Age round settlement at St Ive, Cornwall

A prehistoric settlement with concentric ditches at Lansallos, also in Cornwall

Iron Age square burial mounds or barrows in Pocklington, Yorkshire

A Bronze Age burial mound, a ditch, and series of pits that could mark a land boundary in Scropton, Derbyshire

A settlement or cemetery at Stoke-by-Clare, Suffolk

A Roman farm in a field of grass at Bicton, Devon

Prehistoric farms in Stogumber, Somerset

An ancient enclosure in Churchstanton, also in Somerset

The buried foundations of Tixall Hall in Staffordshire

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The prehistoric settlement in Lansallos is another discovery in Cornwall

Image copyright Historic England Image caption A large, prehistoric enclosure appeared on the Blackdown Hills at Churchstanton

In each case the remains are revealed as differences in colour or in the height of crops or grass.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "The discovery of ancient farms, settlements and Neolithic cursus monuments is exciting.

"The exceptional weather has opened up whole areas at once rather than just one or two fields and it has been fascinating to see so many traces of our past graphically revealed."

Historic England uses aerial photography of crop marks to produce archaeological maps to help determine the significance of buried remains.

This can help when making decisions about protecting them from future development or damage caused by ploughing.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption A complicated Bronze Age sculpture was revealed in Scropton, Derbyshire

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The buried foundations of Tixall Hall, built in 1555, have also become visible

Aerial investigation and mapping manager Helen Winton said: "This is the first potential bumper year in what feels like a long time.

"It is very exciting to have hot weather for this long. 2011 was the last time we had an exceptional year when we discovered over 1,500 sites, with most on the claylands of eastern England."