Image caption The boat was taken to Ramsgate Harbour after being discovered

Three men have appeared in court after four suspected Iraqi nationals were rescued from a fishing boat drifting out to sea off the Kent coast.

Two men, a pregnant woman and a child were on board when the vessel was towed into Ramsgate Harbour on Thursday.

Jake Sesay, 20, Bradley Turner, 37, and John Sheppard, 67, were charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK.

The trio, from Essex, appeared before Canterbury magistrates and are due at Canterbury Crown Court on 10 September.

Mr Sesay, of Harrow Road, Clacton, and Mr Turner, of Central Walk Road, Canvey Island, were released on bail.

Mr Sheppard, of Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, was remanded in custody.