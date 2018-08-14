Man in court over Brighton rough sleeper murder
14 August 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a homeless man.
Andrew O'Connell, 54, from Kent, died in hospital after he was attacked at Royal Pavilion Gardens in Brighton at about 23:55 BST on 7 August.
He was described by his family as "a kind, intelligent man with a free spirit who loved to travel".
Sergio Lemori, 32, also homeless, pleaded not guilty at Lewes Crown Court where he was remanded in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on 29 October.
A trial date was set for 21 January.