Image copyright Viewer's photograph Image caption The two men on board were out of the plane when emergency services arrived

Two men have been injured in a plane crash on the Devon and Dorset border.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Dorset, south of the B3165 at Blackpool Corner, between Axminister and Marshwood, at about 13:50 BST.

The male pilot sustained "potentially life-changing injuries" and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, Dorset Police said.

A male passenger who was "walking wounded" has been taken hospital by ambulance "as a precaution".

Image caption The light aircraft crashed into a field next to a solar farm

Image copyright Viewer's photograph Image caption Emergency services said the plane was "severely damaged by fire"

The light aircraft crashed into a field next to a solar farm. The farm was not affected by the crash.

The two men were out of the plane, which was "severely damaged by fire", when Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived, firefighters said.

Dorset Police said they were liaising with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.