Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Have you ever seen anyone painting their toenails on the train?

Returning to work after a blissful Bank Holiday can be tiresome enough without being faced with your fellow commuters' annoying habits - but what really drives you mad?

Is it the ones who shout into their mobile phones on the bus or the ones who eat hot smelly food on the train?

Or have you spotted you someone flossing or painting their toenails?

