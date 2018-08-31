Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother Khaola Saleem were pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and Raneem Oudeh, 22, were found stabbed to death outside their home in Solihull in the early hours of Monday.

Ms Oudeh's former partner Janbaz Tarin, 21, will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.

He was arrested in the Sparkhill area of the city on Thursday, following an extensive search by West Midlands Police.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem's home in Northdown Road, Solihull, shortly after 00:30 BST on Monday and were confirmed dead at the scene.

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.