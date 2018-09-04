Back to school: How much do you know?
- 4 September 2018
It's a week when many parents breathe a sigh of relief - and then remember to frantically scour the house for missing lunchboxes and shoes that haven't been seen since July.
As schools in England reopen after the long summer holiday, kick-start your own extended education by finding out how much you know about "the best days of your life".