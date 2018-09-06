Image caption National Action was proscribed in December 2016

A woman and a man have been charged with being members of a banned far-right organisation.

Mark Jones, 23, and Alice Cutter, 22, are accused of being part of the proscribed organisation National Action.

The charges follow raids in Halifax, Nottingham and Birmingham by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

The pair, both of Wharf Street, Halifax, are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates on Friday.

Two men from Birmingham, aged 22 and 28, remain in custody after detectives were granted a warrant of further detention.

A 17-year-old boy from Nottingham has been bailed.

National Action was founded in 2013. It was proscribed in December 2016 after it was assessed as being "concerned in terrorism".