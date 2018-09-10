A further three people suspected of being members of banned far-right terrorist group National Action have been charged with terrorism offences.

Garry Jack, 22, and Daniel Ward, 28, both from Birmingham, and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were charged with being part of the group.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Last week a couple were charged with the same offence.

Mark Jones, 24, and Alice Cutter, 22, both of Wharf Street, Halifax, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

All five were arrested on Wednesday by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

National Action was founded in 2013. It was proscribed in December 2016 after it was assessed as being "concerned in terrorism".