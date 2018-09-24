Image copyright PA Image caption Tommy Wright has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe

Three men including former Barnsley FC assistant manager Tommy Wright have pleaded not guilty to bribery offences.

Mr Wright, 52, of Dark Lane, Barnsley, denied two counts of accepting a bribe between April and September 2016.

Football agent Dax Price, 47, from Sittingbourne, and Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, from Manchester, denied two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

All three were bailed at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 22 October.

The men were charged last month after a Daily Telegraph investigation into English football and the activities of players' agents.

Latest news and stories from Yorkshire