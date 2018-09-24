Three plead not guilty to football bribery claims
Three men including former Barnsley FC assistant manager Tommy Wright have pleaded not guilty to bribery offences.
Mr Wright, 52, of Dark Lane, Barnsley, denied two counts of accepting a bribe between April and September 2016.
Football agent Dax Price, 47, from Sittingbourne, and Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, from Manchester, denied two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.
All three were bailed at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 22 October.
The men were charged last month after a Daily Telegraph investigation into English football and the activities of players' agents.