Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Liam Ball, 17, died in the crash in August

A teenager whose high-speed driving caused the death of his friend in a crash has been sentenced to 38 months at a young offenders' institution.

The defendant, who was driving without a licence, lost control of his car on 2 August after hitting a parked vehicle in the Caldmore area of Walsall.

Liam Ball, 17, of Malvern in Worcestershire, died in the crash.

The boy, who had admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced to 38 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He fled the scene after reaching speeds of up to 70mph, but was later identified by police after his ID card was found in the boot of the car, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He had also previously admitted driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to stop at the scene, but received no separate penalty. His license was also endorsed.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash resulted in 'grave consequences', the CPS said

Jason Corden-Bowen, district prosecutor with the CPS, said: "This defendant had never passed a test and was uninsured.

"He compounded that by driving in the manner he did and put himself, his passengers and other road users at risk.

"That risk is most evident in the grave consequences it had, as the defendant's actions have resulted in the death of one of his passengers, a young man who was his friend.

"Our thoughts are today with the family and friends of the victim."