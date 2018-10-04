Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds lined Sutton Bank on the North York Moors during stage three of this year's race

The start and finish venues for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire cycle race have been revealed by the organisers.

The stages will begin or end at Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

A tour of next year's UCI Road World Championships circuit in Harrogate is also included.

The full route will be announced in December and the race will run between 2-5 May.

The Tour de Yorkshire has also been elevated in status to the tier below a World Tour event by the UCI, the sport's governing body.

Unveiling the details Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said Redcar would be a host town for the 2020 race.

He said: "We're thrilled that Bedale will be making its debut as the town gave the riders an amazing reception when they passed through earlier this year, and I'm sure Redcar will also excel in 2020.

"The other locations have already proven themselves as more than worthy recipients and we cannot wait to return."

Sir Gary added: "We felt it was important to confirm the inclusion of the Harrogate circuit as the sport's best riders are already planning their trips to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships and the Tour de Yorkshire will be the only chance they get to sample that circuit under race conditions before then."

Image copyright SWpix Image caption Harry Tanfield, from North Yorkshire, took the first stage of the 2018 tour in Doncaster

More than two million spectators took in four days of spectacular cycling action in the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

The race, extended to a fourth day for the first time, reached a dramatic conclusion in Leeds with Frenchman Stephane Rossetto, riding for the Cofidis team, claiming victory in the final stage.

The title was claimed by the reigning Olympic champion, Belgian Greg van Avermaet.

Harry Tanfield became the first Briton to win a stage of the race when he crossed first after the 182km (113m) stage one route to Doncaster from East Yorkshire.

Tanfield, 23, from Great Ayton in North Yorkshire and riding for Canyon Eisberg, said he "never ever dreamt it would happen".

Image caption The riders in 2018 were offered words of encouragement from a washing line in Elsecar, Barnsley