Image copyright Google Image caption The 10 patients who died were being treated at East Surrey Hospital

A nurse broke down in tears as she gave evidence at an inquest into the deaths of 10 cancer patients treated at East Surrey Hospital.

They had been seen by consultant urologist Paul Miller, who was sacked from the hospital in 2014 over the treatment he provided.

Nurse Catherine Sharpe told the hearing in West Sussex a consultation with one patient "felt wrong".

She said she had not heard of the treatment being offered by Mr Miller.

Ms Sharpe said that following the consultation, patient Graham Stoten and his wife Debbie had been relieved that he did not require a cystectomy (a surgical operation to remove the urinary bladder).

The nurse said she had never heard of the photodynamic therapy being offered by Mr Miller, and she said this to the couple.

She said at this point she felt she had taken the issue as far as she could, and it would be unprofessional to undermine Mr Miller.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The inquest was told about a consultation between the doctor and Graham Stoten

The 10 patients who died

Alan Burgess, 72, of Crawley, died in 2014

Frederick Le Vallois, 71, of Crawley, died in 2006

Graham Stoten, 57, of Reigate, died in 2015

Jose Cressy, 76, of Reigate, died in 2011

Keith Reynolds, 68, of Crawley, died in 2012

Leslie Owers, 75, of Crawley, died in 2012

Lilian Cole, 82, of Crawley, died in 2010

Martin Turner, 86, of South Godstone, died in 2008

Renfried Avery, 80, of Worthing, died in 2012

Ian Spurgeon, 85, of Oxted, died in 2014

Asked by the assistant coroner for West Sussex, Karen Henderson, how long the consultation lasted, Ms Sharpe said: "No more than 15 minutes.

"The proportion to do with a cystectomy was no more than a minute-and-a-half."

The coroner then asked the nurse why she could recall the consultation so clearly, given the passage of time.

Ms Sharpe started crying, and said: "It felt wrong."

She said: "I never experienced a conversation about cystectomy to be conducted in that way - before that date or since.

"My perception was that the consultations delivered by Paul Miller were brief and not comprehensive… I felt like I was left to fill the gaps."

Ms Sharpe said concerns were raised by the NHS trust and systems now in place were now more robust.

The inquest continues.