Image copyright PA Image caption Paul McCann is accused of indecent assault over a three-year period

The head of recruitment at Celtic FC has told the trial of a former Crewe Alexandra youth coach he was "relieved" to leave the club.

Lee Congerton, 45, said while he was a youth player in the late 1980s he had stayed over at the house of coach Paul McCann, who is accused of indecently assaulting a teenage boy.

Mr Congerton said he was pleased to get out of the "environment" of the club.

Mr McCann, 57, denies six counts of indecent assault.

Mr Congerton told jurors at Chester Crown Court: "I was so relieved to get out of that environment and culture.

"When I stayed around those coaches it wasn't a nice, healthy, informative environment."

He added: "I think Paul McCann was foolish and made himself vulnerable but I also feel that he enjoyed ... I think he actually liked young boys to be around him and I think that's what that football club was all about."

Mr Congerton told the court that he started playing for Crewe in 1986, when he was aged 13 and stopped staying at the house of his other coach, Barry Bennell, because he felt "uncomfortable".

He then began to stay at Mr McCann's house in Crewe and said he and other boys would joke about his relationship with his alleged victim.

Image caption Mr Congerton has coached for Liverpool, worked at Chelsea and was sporting director for Sunderland FC before taking up a post at Celtic

He added: "There was too much affection from the adult towards the minor.

"It just wasn't healthy for a man that age to be around young boys and show that affection."

Mr Congerton said he slept on the bottom bunk at McCann's house one night when the alleged victim was on the top bunk.

He said: "I never remember Paul coming into the room on other occasions but I remember him hovering round on that occasion and being around in the room."

He accepted he had not witnessed any sexual assaults by Mr McCann.

Mr McCann, of Great Sutton, Cheshire, denies six counts of indecent assault between 1987 and 1990.

The trial continues.