More than 1,000 homes have been left without power and some flood defences have failed as Storm Callum batters parts of the UK.

Some coastal flood defences in Exmouth in Devon have failed and a yellow weather warning is in place for the west coast and north-east of England.

The highest winds have been recorded in England were 76mph in the Scilly Isles and 64mph at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall.

Some flights have been cancelled on the Isle of Man and in Exeter.

There are about 1,080 properties without electricity in Cornwall, according to Western Power Distribution.

Electricity North West supplier has also been affected by storms in Cumbria and Lancashire causing 419 customers to lose power.

A coach full of children had a lucky escape when a tree fell in the path of their school bus near St Agnes in Cornwall earlier.

The driver Alan Nielson said they missed being crushed by about 10 or 15 seconds.

Several vehicles have been damaged by falling trees in the Biddulph area of Staffordshire, trees have also blocked roads near Audley in Staffordshire and near Nantwich in Cheshire, police said.

The emergency services and authorities have urged people to avoid taking unnecessary risks in the storm, after a man was spotted swimming with seals in Dawlish, Devon.

Another swimmer, Ross Edgley, who is attempting to complete a 2,000 mile swim around Britain, is floating on a boat in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, waiting for the North Sea to calm down enough for him to continue his challenge.

The 32-year-old is not allowed to step foot on land under the rules of the challenge.

He said: "It's my birthday tomorrow so we are celebrating here in Grimsby."

"I've heard the fish and chips are good."

The Environment Agency submitted plans earlier this month to improve the flood defences in Exmouth.

If approved the £12m work will be carried out by civil engineers Team Van Oord to help protect the currently flooded esplanade and highway.

The new defences would not prevent water flooding the esplanade but it should stop the water flowing down nearby roads, offering protection to up to 1,400 residents and 400 businesses.

Storm Callum is the third named storm this year and follows Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh that hit Britain last month.

The high winds, combined with heavy rain, could see leaves and twigs blocking drains, making flooding more likely, meteorologist Sarah Kent said.

