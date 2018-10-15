Image caption Craig Williams denies manslaughter and fraud in relation to Oscar Abbey's death

A baby choked to death in his cot because of the gross negligence of the bed designer, a jury has been told.

Leeds Crown Court heard seven-month-old Oscar Abbey was found by his parents, caught in the side of his bed at their York home on 3 November 2016.

The bed was sold to Charlie and Shannon Abbey by Playtime Beds and the firm's owner Craig Williams is accused of gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Williams denies manslaughter and fraud.

John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, said Oscar died of "positional asphyxia".

Mr Elvidge said: "During the course of the night, [Oscar] wriggled his body through the holes at the front of his cot bed. His head was too big to fit through.

"In effect, he choked to death. He was starved of oxygen."

'Designed without thought'

He told the jury the baby died "because of the defendant's gross negligence".

"He died because the cot bed bought by his parents from the defendant's company was designed and constructed without any care or thought for the safety of the child who was sleeping in it."

Mr and Mrs Abbey bought the bed from Mr Williams' Sheffield-based company, Playtime Beds Ltd, for £655 including delivery.

The company made bespoke MDF beds in various shapes.

Mr Williams, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was the bed designer and "controlling mind" of the company, which had two other employees, the court heard.

The prosecutor said the unit sold to the Abbey family included the cot and a bed for Oscar's two-and-a-half-year-old brother, Maxwell.

Jurors were told Mrs Abbey specifically asked what age the cot was suitable for before she bought the bed, and Mr Williams told her "any age".

Mr Elvidge said Oscar had only started using the cot less than a week before he died, the jury heard.

The trial continues.