Bone quiz: From Beckham's break to Skeletor's scruff
- 20 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Millions of people across the world live with osteoporosis - a condition that literally means "porous bones" and causes them to break easily.
Although it's more common in people over the age of 50, those of any age can be affected, especially if they have other risk factors.
So, to mark World Osteoporosis Day, try our quiz to find out if you need to bone up on... well, bones.