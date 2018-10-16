Image caption The four men were not present during the burglaries, Norwich Crown Court heard

Four men have appeared in court in connection with 200 burglaries across the East of England, in which £2m-worth of goods were stolen.

Simon Oakley, 45, appeared before Norwich Crown Court and denied conspiracy to commit burglary.

Ammir Kohanzad, 68, Thomas Pateman, 54, and his brother James Pateman, 55, denied handling stolen goods.

William Carter, prosecuting, said the case involved burglaries committed between February and December 2017.

He said the "prolific criminal gang" committed the burglaries of homes, businesses and cash machines across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The court heard that Mr Kohanzad runs Danesh International jewellers in Hatton Garden, London

Items stolen included garden equipment, cash and jewellery.

The prosecution told the jury a large number of those accused of committing the burglaries had already pleaded guilty.

Mr Carter said the four in the dock were not actually present during the burglaries, as that was not their role.

He said Mr Oakley, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norwich, printed false number plates for the vehicles used in the burglaries at his car business.

The other three - Mr Kohanzad, of Ingestre Road, Calver, London; James Pateman, of Wollens Brook, Hoddeston, Hertfordshire; and Thomas Pateman, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridgeshire - provided an outlet for the stolen property, he said.

The court heard that Mr Kohanzad runs Danesh International jewellers in Hatton Garden, London.

The case is expected to last three weeks.