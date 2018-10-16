Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Caroline Fisher died on 21 July in Lincolnshire

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a grandmother who died following a seaside bar fight.

Caroline Fisher, 53, died in hospital in the early hours of 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire.

Leon Wadsworth and Hayley Fletcher, both 31 and of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, are charged with murder and appeared before Lincoln magistrates.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court later.

Mr Wadsworth faces a second charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ms Fisher, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was on holiday at the seaside resort.