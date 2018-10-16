Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Darren Carley died from blunt force trauma to the head

Two people have been arrested over the death of a man whose skeleton was found 16 years ago, Lancashire Police says.

The body of Darren Carley, 24, was discovered in Charnock Richard, Lancashire, in 2002, but his remains were only identified in October 2018.

Mr Carley, who had gone missing from his home in Swindon, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A 50-year-old man from Gloucester and a 36-year-old woman from Worcester have been held on suspicion of murder.

Following the identification in 2018, a fresh appeal for information was launched.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst appealed for witnesses, saying any information from them could be vital to the investigation.

Mr Carley's body was buried at Chorley Cemetery but since the identification it has been exhumed and returned to his family in Wiltshire.