A former senior teacher at a Dorset secondary school has been jailed for child sex offences.

Michael Herrity, 44, of Top Lane, Ringwood, Hampshire, was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault and three of indecency with a child.

The offences dated back to the early 2000s. He went on to become associate head teacher at Twynham School in Christchurch.

He was jailed for six years following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

In a statement, Twynham School said the offences took place before Herrity was employed by the school and he had not worked there since the allegations came to light in May 2016.

"All aspects of Mr Herrity's employment at Twynham School met full compliance with statutory safeguarding and recruitment processes," it said.