Image copyright BIRMINGHAM 2022 Image caption Alexander Stadium will host athletics

The sports to be contested at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been confirmed, and with them, details of where they will be held across the city and beyond.

Most of the 17 sports, and their individual disciplines, will feature in the city centre and neighbouring locations, including athletics at an upgraded Alexander Stadium and gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.

Suburbia, though, will not miss out. Slightly further afield but within city limits, lies Sutton Park; a 2,400-acre nature reserve in the heart of Sutton Coldfield and set to play host to the triathlon.

Image copyright MikeLane45 Image caption Sutton Park will host the triathlon event

Nearby, in the borough of Solihull, the NEC complex will feature six sports, with Badminton to feature at NEC Arena, while the exhibition centre takes on boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

The Games' reach extends throughout the Midlands too, with swimming and diving to feature at the one venue that is yet to be built - Sandwell's Aquatics Facility.

Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption An artist's impression of the yet-to-be built venue for swimming and diving

Mountain Biking is set for Cannock Chase in Staffordshire; Netball for Coventry's Ricoh Arena; and lawn bowls for Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

And ten years after England's capital was Olympic host, London's Lee Valley VeloPark is due to host track cycling.

Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption Cannock Chase will serve as the backdrop for mountain biking

Venues and routes for the cycling road race and marathon have yet to be chosen and will be confirmed nearer the events. Basketball's city centre location is also yet to be confirmed.

Image copyright Google/Birmingham City Council Image caption How city centre basketball could look

Birmingham 2022's 17 sports in full:

Aquatics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Cycling

Gymnastics

Hockey

Judo

Lawn Bowls

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Squash

Table Tennis

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Image copyright Bryn Lennon Image caption Villa Park will host rugby sevens

Confirmed venues:

Alexander Stadium (Athletics)

Arena Birmingham (Gymnastics)

NEC Arena (Badminton)

National Exhibition Centre (Boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling)

Birmingham University (Hockey and squash)

Villa Park (Rugby sevens)

Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Aquatics)

Sutton Park (Triathlon)

Cannock Chase (Mountain Biking)

Coventry Arena (Netball)

Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club (Lawn bowls)

Lee Valley VeloPark, London (Track cycling)

The Games will be held from 27 July to 7 August 2022.