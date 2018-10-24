If you've been on social media this week it probably seems like everyone you know has been out picking pumpkins.
And there are plenty to choose from this year after temperatures soared to the high 30Cs during the summer - almost perfect pumpkin-growing weather.
It is expected we will spend about £420m on Halloween this year - and a large chunk of that is surely going on pumpkins.
Farmer Richard Simkin grows several thousands pumpkins for people to pick at Essington Farm in Staffordshire.
He says they are "very weather sensitive".
"They had nice warm weather which they like," he said.
"They were a bit short of water so we had to irrigate them most days."
His top tip for making them last?
"If you want to keep it for longer than a few days then it's important you keep the stalk on. If that is removed it creates a wound which rots.
"And if you want to keep it then don't carve it because it only has a life off about three to four days after it's carved."
Impressive efforts from everyone, now we just need to work out how to lift this monster pumpkin grown by twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton.
It weighs 174 stone (1,105kg) and is the heaviest ever grown indoors in the UK.
.