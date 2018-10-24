England

London Waterloo: Signal failure causes train delays

  • 24 October 2018
People travelling into London Waterloo station are facing severe delays caused by a signal failure.

The major signalling fault is affecting services on the South Western Main Line between Woking and Surbiton.

South Western Railway is advising passengers not to travel and seek alternative arrangements.

Network Rail said its engineers were on the site but the problem was likely to cause disruption until 12:00 BST.

