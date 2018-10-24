Image copyright Ben Lack Image caption Craig Williams had denied manslaughter and fraud in relation to Oscar Abbey's death

A designer has admitted a health and safety failing after a seven-month-old baby "choked to death" in a cot.

Oscar Abbey was found by his parents, caught in the side of his bed at their home in York on 3 November 2016.

He had got his head stuck while trying to crawl through a gap in the cot sold by Craig Williams's Playtime Beds Ltd.

Williams, 37, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to failing to discharge the employer's general duty.

Charlie and Shannon Abbey had paid £655 for the bed, which included delivery costs.

'Starved of oxygen'

Speaking about the night of Oscar's death, prosecutor John Elvidge QC, said: "During the course of the night, he wriggled his body through the holes at the front of his cot bed.

"His head was too big to fit through.

"In effect, he choked to death. He was starved of oxygen."

Sheffield-based company Playtime Beds Ltd made bespoke MDF beds in various shapes.

As Williams had admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act the jury was asked to return a not guilty verdict to gross negligence manslaughter.

Williams, of Park View Road, Kimberworth, also pleaded guilty to fraud and is due to be sentenced on Friday.