Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Councils in England started almost 200,000 investigations into possible harm in 2017-18

About 188 children a day in England are being put on protection plans because they are at risk of abuse or neglect, official figures have shown.

Councils started 68,770 child protection plans during 2017-18, a rise of 2,360 in a year.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said councils were "pushed to the brink by unprecedented demand".

The government said the figures showed families were getting the support they needed.

Child protection plans are drawn up by councils to set out how a child can be kept safe and what support can be offered to families.

In 2017-18, there were 198,090 investigations into possible harm, up 56% since 2012-13.

Councillor Anntoinette Bramble, who chairs the LGA's children and young people board, said the plans were intended to help families where children were at risk of significant harm.

"This is being put at risk by the huge and increasing financial pressures children's services is now under, with many councils being pushed to the brink by unprecedented demand," she said.

"Councils have done all they can to protect spending on children's services by cutting services elsewhere and diverting money, but despite this, they have been forced to reduce or stop the very services which are designed to help children and families before problems begin or escalate to the point where a child might need to come into care."

'Vulnerable children'

If authorities are concerned a plan will not keep a child safe, or it is not working, the council may decide to take the child into care.

The Department for Education said the government was improving the system so at-risk children were identified sooner.

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "We know there are pressures on councils, but today's data shows more vulnerable children and families are getting support to meet their needs.

"We are also developing, testing, and sharing innovative ways of supporting them through our £270m children's social care programmes, on top of the £200 billion available to councils for their local services. "