Seven members of a gang which used drones to fly more than £500,000 worth of drugs into prisons have been jailed.

The gang was responsible for 55 drone deliveries into prisons around the country between April 2016 and June 2017.

Police described the drone conspiracy as the "biggest ever seen" in the UK.

The men were sentenced for between three and 10 years and six other gang members were given suspended sentences at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

Increase in self-harm

The gang flew an estimated £550,000 worth of drugs - mainly cannabis and synthetic cannabis - along with amphetamines, crack cocaine and heroin to inmates' windows, West Midlands Police said

Prisons in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Warrington, Lancashire and Liverpool were targeted.

Passing sentence on the 13 defendants convicted of conspiracy charges, Judge Simon Drew QC said: "This was a sophisticated commercial operation and due to the high value placed on drugs and mobile phones in prisons, designed to make those of you who ran the operation hundreds of thousands of pounds in profit."

Drug and mobile phone use in prisons had caused heightened levels of violence, an increase in self-harm and deaths, as well as allowing witness intimidation and illegal financial transactions, Judge Drew added.