Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Two men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee died after eating food containing peanuts from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

The takeaway's owner Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 40, and co-accused Harun Rashid, 38, had denied manslaughter by gross negligence.

They were found guilty following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The court previously heard the teenager suffered an acute asthma attack after eating food from the takeaway on 30 December 2016, which her friend had ordered with a note reading "prawns, nuts" to show her allergies.

She died two days later having suffered irreversible brain damage.

Image copyright PA Image caption Harun Rashid (left) and Mohammed Kuddus will be sentenced on 7 November

Following the verdict, Judge Mrs Justice Yip released Kuddus and Rashid on bail to return for sentencing on a 7 November.

The judge said: "The fact that I am granting bail should not be taken as an indication that there will be a non-custodial sentence.

"You need to prepare yourselves for a custodial sentence but I am allowing you to go home for now."

During the trial Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, described Megan's death as a "disaster waiting to happen" because of a "litany of failings" in the kitchen, including poor hygiene and no records of ingredients kept.

Image caption Royal Spice takeaway was closed down following the death but later reopened under new ownership

The meal, which included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, was later found to have the "widespread presence" of peanut protein.

Following her death a police inquiry was launched and on 6 January the restaurant was immediately closed down by Trading Standards and environmental hygiene officers.

It later reopened under new management.

Members of Megan's family were in tears in the public gallery as the two men were found guilty.

The eight men and four women on the jury took about six hours of deliberations to reach their verdicts.

Rashid, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, who had claimed he was merely a delivery driver at the restaurant at the time, was also found guilty of failing to discharge a general duty of employers, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act, and another count of failing to put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure or procedures in contravention of European Union food safety regulations.

Kuddus, of Belper Street, Blackburn, had already pleaded guilty to those two charges on behalf of himself and on behalf of Royal Spice Takeaway Ltd.

The men made no comment as they were approached by media while leaving court.