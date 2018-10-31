Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh was reported missing at 18:45 BST on 28 July 1986

The owner of a house in Birmingham is facing a third day of police activity at their home as forensic teams comb the property in the hunt for missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh's body.

Ms Lamplugh, from London, disappeared in July 1986 aged 25.

Searches began at the house in Sutton Coldfield house on Monday, with police focusing on an area to the rear.

Owner Phillip Carey bought the Shipton Road home from the mother of prime suspect John Cannan.

Ms Lamplugh's body has never been found and she was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The property in Shipton Road, Sutton Coldfield, is being searched by police

On Tuesday, Mr Carey, 52, told the BBC he was yet to discuss with police whether he and his family would have to move out of the semi-detached house.

He said police were interested in what was underneath concrete where a garage once stood.

The iron structure was dismantled by police, Mr Carey said.

The Metropolitan Police is leading the operation, supported by officers from the West Midlands force.

Image copyright PA Image caption John Cannan bore a strong resemblance to an e-fit of a man seen with Ms Lamplugh on the day she went missing

Jim Dickie, a former Met Police deputy chief inspector who led a review of the case in 2000, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme police were likely acting on new evidence.

Ms Lamplugh disappeared after going to meet a client in Fulham. He was known only as Mr Kipper and was never traced.

No-one has ever been charged in connection with the disappearance, but in 2002 police named convicted killer Cannan as the only suspect.

He always denied any involvement and no prosecution has ever been brought, with police citing insufficient evidence.

Three days before Ms Lamplugh's disappearance, Cannan, now aged 64, was released from prison, where he had been serving a six-year sentence for rape.

He bore a strong resemblance to an e-fit of a man with whom the estate agent was seen talking on the day she went missing - thought to be the mysterious Mr Kipper.

According to reports, Cannan was nicknamed Kipper while serving his earlier sentence.

In 1989, Cannan was jailed for life for the abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks and two further rapes.