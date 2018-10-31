Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The four men appeared at Hereford Magistrates' Court

Four men have appeared in court charged with dealing Anglo-Saxon and Viking treasure.

Police said the case relates to a collection of historic artefacts found in a village near Leominster, Herefordshire, in 2015.

The haul included gold and silver coins, a gold ring, gold arm bracelet, crystal sphere, and silver ingots.

The men appeared at Hereford Magistrates' Court and will appear at Worcester Crown Court on 28 November.

Those charged are George Powell, 37, of Coulson Close, Pill, Newport; Layton Davies, 50, of Cardiff Road, Pontypridd; Paul Well, 59, of Newport Road, Cardiff; and Simon Wicks, 56, of Hawks Road, Hailsham, East Sussex.