Image copyright Contributed Image caption Thomas Pateman, Simon Oakley and James Pateman were found guilty at Norwich Crown Court

Three men have been convicted in connection with 200 burglaries across the east of England, in which goods worth £2m were stolen.

Simon Oakley, 45, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Thomas Pateman, 54, and his brother James Pateman, 55, were found guilty of handling stolen goods.

The jury will return their verdict for Ammir Kohanzad, 69, who denies handling stolen goods, on Thursday.

Prosecutor William Carter said the case involved burglaries committed between February and December 2017.

He said the "prolific criminal gang" burgled homes and businesses, and stole cash machines across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Items stolen included garden equipment, cash and jewellery.

A large number of those accused of committing the burglaries had already pleaded guilty, the court had heard.

Oakley, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, printed false number plates at his car business for the vehicles used in the burglaries, the trial was told.

James Pateman, of Woollensbrook, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, and Thomas Pateman, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridgeshire, had provided an outlet for the stolen property, the jury heard.

The court was told Mr Kohanzad, of Ingestre Road, London, runs Danesh International jewellers in Hatton Garden, London.