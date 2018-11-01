Image copyright PA Image caption Daryll Rowe was accused of a campaign to infect men he met on a dating app

A man convicted of trying to infect 10 men with HIV has begun a challenge against his conviction and sentence.

Daryll Rowe, 28, was jailed for life this year at Brighton Crown Court, with a minimum 12-year term.

He was the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus.

Rowe, of Brighton, infected five men he had unprotected sex with and sabotaged the condoms of another five in Brighton and Northumberland.

He was convicted of five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and five of attempting to do so.

'Drank own urine'

At the Court of Appeal, Felicity Gerry QC told Lady Justice Hallett, Mr Justice Nicol and Mrs Justice Andrews: "This is an application for leave to appeal against conviction and sentence."

She added: "Our primary submissions are that the submission of no case to answer should have succeeded.

"That not having succeeded, the summing up was inadequate."

At his trial, Rowe was accused of launching a deliberate campaign to infect gay men he met on dating app Grindr after being diagnosed in April 2015 in his home city of Edinburgh.

Rowe told jurors he believed he had been cured of the virus by the time he moved to Brighton, having adopted the practice of drinking his own urine as a treatment, supplemented with natural remedies, including oregano, coconut and olive leaf oils.

The judges may give a ruling later on Thursday.