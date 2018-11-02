Image copyright PA Image caption The RMT said Northern has not made "a single serious offer" to resolve the dispute

A further series of 24-hour strikes is to be staged by Northern rail workers in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Services in the North East, North West and Yorkshire will be affected by five walkouts on Saturdays between 17 November and 15 December.

Industrial action is already scheduled for 3 and 10 November regarding the firm's plan to remove train guards.

The RMT union fears their removal would be a safety risk. Northern has been approached for comment.

Saturday will be the 34th day of strike action in the long-running dispute.

Northern previously said it had managed to run 30% of services across the North from Cumbria, Merseyside, Yorkshire, the North East and down to Lincoln when staff took industrial action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said the firm was "not interested" in "meaningful talks".

Why are the rail workers taking action?