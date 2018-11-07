Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Man jailed 15 years after Staffordshire child abduction

A man jailed for kidnapping a six-year-old girl has been handed an additional sentence for making indecent images of children.

Arnold David Baxter, 73, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was given nine years in 2017, for the abduction in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, in 2001.

During searches of his home, more than 6,500 pictures were found.

Baxter, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to a further year in prison for the indecent images.

He was caught when a DNA sample taken after he was arrested for drinking and driving in September 2016 produced a match with one taken from the girl's clothing, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Baxter pleaded guilty to charges of kidnap and indecent assault and was sentenced last year.

Following a search of his address in October 2016, indecent images of children were found on 11 devices, with nearly 700 images being in the most serious category, Staffordshire Police said.

At Leamington Magistrates' Court in August this year, Baxter pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent or pseudo images of children.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Police said Baxter had an unhealthy addiction to sex

On Tuesday, a judge at Warwick Crown Court also made Baxter the subject of a sexual offences prevention order and a destruction order was issued for his computer equipment.

Det Insp Victoria Downing said: "Baxter's crime left the local community, and the victim's parents, in a complete state of shock.

"It took many years for him to be brought before the courts and it has taken more time to forensically examine files retrieved from his home address."