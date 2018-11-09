George Barker death: Suspect charged with London gym murder
A man has been charged with the murder of George Barker, who was stabbed at a gym run by actor Idris Elba's kickboxing trainer.
Charles Riddington is accused of killing the 24-year-old from South Darenth, Kent, at the Double K Gym in Bexley, south-east London, in 2016.
Mr Riddington was recently extradited to the UK from the Turkish-controlled part of Cyprus.
He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
The Double K Gym is run by Kieran Keddle, who trained Thor and Luther star Elba, ahead of a professional fight in Thailand in October 2016.