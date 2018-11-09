Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police say Charles (Charlie) Riddington travelled to Germany from Manchester after the killing

A man has been charged with the murder of George Barker, who was stabbed at a gym run by actor Idris Elba's kickboxing trainer.

Charles Riddington is accused of killing the 24-year-old from South Darenth, Kent, at the Double K Gym in Bexley, south-east London, in 2016.

Mr Riddington was recently extradited to the UK from the Turkish-controlled part of Cyprus.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker died from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen

He has also been charged with three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

The Double K Gym is run by Kieran Keddle, who trained Thor and Luther star Elba, ahead of a professional fight in Thailand in October 2016.