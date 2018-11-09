Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The silver fox, found in Cheshire, is thought to be a lost pet

A rare silver fox - described as a "little overweight" by rescuers - has been found roaming in a back garden.

The voracious vulpine - believed to have been kept as a pet - was found in Alsager, Cheshire, on Saturday.

A former RSPCA inspector who lives nearby, helped to catch the fox, who is now being cared for by the charity.

Staff at Stapeley Grange, near Nantwich, said the fox, which they have named Shadow, was the first of its kind in the centre's 25-year history.

Amanda Lovett, who runs Mere Moggies Boarding, helped to catch the fox in Dunnocksfold Road after seeing a post about it on Facebook.

"He was very quiet and seemed tame," she said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The silver fox is closely related to the red foxes which live wild in the UK

Lee Stewart, from the RSPCA, said Shadow "was checked over by our team of vets and was found to be in good health, just a little overweight".

If no owner can be traced the charity will attempt to place Shadow, who was not microchipped, with a specialist owner.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The fox has been named Shadow while RSPCA workers try to track down his owner

Silver foxes are closely related to the red foxes which live wild in the UK.

Once bred for their fur, the animals are sometimes kept as pets nowadays, the RSPCA said.